Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

