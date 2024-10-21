Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is One Degree Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4,951.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.42% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFSD opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

