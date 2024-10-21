Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 109.2% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

