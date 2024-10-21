OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

