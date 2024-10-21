Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,373.98 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,424.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.17.
Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
