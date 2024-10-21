Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.