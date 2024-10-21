Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 21.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.50 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.