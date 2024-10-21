CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

