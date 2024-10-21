Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 528 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 298,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

