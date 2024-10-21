MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MGM opened at $41.19 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

