Raymond James & Associates Buys 55,535 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $116,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

