McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $466,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $193.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

