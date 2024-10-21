McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.15.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

