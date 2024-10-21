Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

SFM stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

