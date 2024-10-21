Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.05.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLT opened at $238.81 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.36 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day moving average is $213.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

