Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.33 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

