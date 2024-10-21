Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.03 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19433385 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $13,249,053.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

