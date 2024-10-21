Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $767.64 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $767.64 million and $107.84 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $36.55 or 0.00053494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000138 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00256466 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.57788622 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $94,563,547.27 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

