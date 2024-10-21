Scroll Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $265.29 million and $3.88 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.39845166 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,980,794.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

