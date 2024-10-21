Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $37.02 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

