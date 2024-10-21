Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.