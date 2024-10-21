Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys 10,778 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 83.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

