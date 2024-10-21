Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

