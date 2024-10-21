Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

