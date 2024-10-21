Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $339,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

