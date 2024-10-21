Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TFX opened at $239.94 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.06.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.86.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

