Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

