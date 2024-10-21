Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 272,106 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

