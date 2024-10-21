The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $425,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

