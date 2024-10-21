Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

