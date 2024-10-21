Blue Trust Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 105.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $310.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

