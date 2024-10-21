Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,067,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $119.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

