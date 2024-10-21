Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $145.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

