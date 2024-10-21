Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,632,000 after buying an additional 514,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

