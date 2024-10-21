Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

