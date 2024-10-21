Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

