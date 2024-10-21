Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 16.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 59,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASML opened at $723.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $915.67. The company has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

