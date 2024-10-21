OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,084 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 14,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 31,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.