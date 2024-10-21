Chicago Capital LLC Buys 279 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 595,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

