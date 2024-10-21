Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

