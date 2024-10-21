197 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,127.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $964.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,030.70.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

