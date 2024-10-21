Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.04 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

