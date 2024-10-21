Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.04 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
