Prosus (PROSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Prosus Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $42.50 on Monday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

