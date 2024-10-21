Prosus (PROSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Prosus Stock Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $42.50 on Monday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.
