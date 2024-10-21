STAR Financial Group, Inc. (SFIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on November 15th

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
STAR Financial Group stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
About STAR Financial Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Confirms Bullish Flag: 25% to 30% Upside Ahead
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.