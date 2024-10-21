Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

NUE opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

