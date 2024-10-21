Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.69 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

