Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.69 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
About Cardinal Energy
