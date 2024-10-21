WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

WCF Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

WCFB stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

