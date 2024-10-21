WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
WCF Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
WCFB stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
About WCF Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Massive SoFi Stock Rally Incoming After Fortress News
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intuitive Surgical Confirms Bullish Flag: 25% to 30% Upside Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.