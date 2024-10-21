AA Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

