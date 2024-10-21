Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

