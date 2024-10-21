Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

See Also

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

