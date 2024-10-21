Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $43.15 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

